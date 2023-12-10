66-year-old man identified as victim in east Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have released the identity of a homicide victim who was shot on Dec. 5 in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened near the intersection of North 20th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue at approximately 6:19 p.m. The victim, who CPD said was 66-year-old Robert Kelly, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 6:39 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-0877.

