66-year-old man killed after collision with train in Virden

A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning near Virden when his vehicle was hit by a freight train as he attempted to cross the tracks, officials said.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that the man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck in the 8700 block of Macoupin County Line Road at 8:03 a.m. with a 31-year-old woman when he attempted to cross the tracks in front of an oncoming Burlington Northern Santa Fe locomotive heading northwest. The train made contact with the vehicle, which caught fire as a result.

More: Trustees: 'Hands have been tied' in several important matters with Lincoln Library

The sheriff's office, Auburn and Divernon police departments and the Virden Fire Department were called to the scene, where they found the 66-year-old man dead upon arrival. Campbell said the 31-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate what led to the collision and the man's death.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: 66-year-old man killed in collision with train in Virden