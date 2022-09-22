66-year-old man sentenced to 56-1/2 years in prison for sexually molesting child

A 66-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Thursday to 56-1/2 years in prison on multiple counts of sexual assault against a minor child and for producing more than a dozen nude photographs of the same child, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office said.

In November 2018, the victim, a female minor, disclosed that Larry Nalls had taken numerous nude photos of her and also engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year, Heck’s office said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Further investigation, which included a search of Nalls’ residence and electronics, uncovered evidence consistent with the child’s accusations -- as well as a firearm. Nalls is barred from possessing a firearm because he was convicted or rape in 1989. He served 17 years in prison in that case and was released in 2006.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Nalls on multiple counts in July 2020.

On Aug. 28, 2022, a jury returned verdicts of guilty as charged on 27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, one count of gross sexual imposition by force, one count of sexual imposition of a minor over 13 but less than 16 years of age, and one count of having weapons while under disability (having weapons as a felon).

“This defendant has shown no remorse for the abuse and sexual assault of the child victim in this case,” Heck said in the statement. “Today’s well-deserved sentence will ensure that this predator never again sexually assaults another victim.”