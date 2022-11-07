66-year-old man suffers multiple skull fractures, brain injury in Battle Creek assault

Battle Creek police say a 66-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted Saturday morning.

The victim suffered multiple skull fractures, a brain injury that required surgery and a possible fractured jaw in the attack, police said.

Battle Creek police were called to 209 E. Michigan Ave. about 7 a.m. Saturday, but later determined the incident occurred at the corner of Green and Charlton streets.

The victim had several cuts to his face and head, police said. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital via ambulance and was later transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The victim was unable to communicate with police. There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Officers will continue to investigate following the man’s recovery from surgery.

