66-year-old woman missing in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — A 66-year-old woman went missing on Thursday in the Ramona area, authorities said.

Zita Swanson was reported missing by her family around 2:30 p.m. after walking away from her home in the 700 block of G Street, Lt. John Malan with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Swanson, who has a history of walking away from home, does not have any known access to vehicles, per law enforcement. Authorities do not believe she is carrying a cell phone or purse.

Swanson is described as a Hispanic woman about 5-foot-5, 174 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater and blue pants.

If you see Swanson or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

