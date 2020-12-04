$67.8 billion Worldwide HVAC Aftermarket Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Aftermarket - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global HVAC Aftermarket Market to Reach $81 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for HVAC Aftermarket estimated at US$67.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Non-Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$53.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The HVAC Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • AB Electrolux

  • Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

  • Carrier Corporation

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Company

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Haier Group

  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Lennox International, Inc.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nortek Global HVAC LLC

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Vaillant Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • HVAC Aftermarket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emicft

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia Are Biden's 'first woman' picks more patronizing than progress?