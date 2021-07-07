$67 million overhaul of Blue Grass Airport taxiways complete after nearly a decade

Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday celebrated the completion of an extensive taxiway safety project that took nearly a decade to finish and cost $67 million.

The five-phase construction project included realignment of the airport’s primary taxiway, the building of two new support facilities and the construction of a new taxiway connecting the runway to the airlines’ parking apron.

“Like roadways are, taxiways can get congested and enhancements need to be made to accommodate future growth,” said Elizabeth Woodward, chair of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board, at an event Wednesday celebrating the completion of the project. The planning for the new taxiway and the realignment of the current taxiway started in 2012.

To build the new taxiway, a maintenance complex and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting facility had to be moved and two new facilities built. The new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Facility is state-of-the-art and replaced a facility that was built in 1979, said Eric Frankl, executive director of the Blue Grass Airport. The new maintenance and snow removal building houses 23 pieces of snow removal equipment and all of the airport’s maintenance operations.

Although the enhancements may not be glamorous to airport travelers, the taxiway upgrades and enhanced firefighting facilities will make everyone safer, Frankl said.

Frankl said $57 million of the multi-phase construction was paid for with Federal Aviation Administration funding and the remaining $10 million was paid for by the Blue Grass Airport.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Blue Grass Airport served as a key transportation hub during the coronavirus pandemic. McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, helped secure funding for the taxiway enhancement project.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky’s strong air infrastructure made us a critical juncture in the supply chains that keep America moving,” McConnell said. “Now, as we begin to put the coronavirus in the rearview mirror, it’s important that we equip the commonwealth’s airports with the resources needed to continue that success well into the future.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said Wednesday that Blue Grass Airport is essential for economic development.

“Many businesses have moved to Central Kentucky because of our state-of-the-art, convenient airport. It is vitally important that the airport be safe, especially when weather is difficult,” Gorton said.

Meanwhile, improvements continue at the airport.

Over 72-hours, the airport’s main 7,000-foot runway will be repaved from Aug 19-22. No commercial flights will be scheduled during that time. With that repaving and other improvements, the amount of money spent on safety and other enhancements will soon approach $100 million in the next few years, Woodward said.