‘As a 67-year-old DIY investor I'm no expert – that said, my rainy day fund has grown steadily’

Nick Daws

As a long-time professional freelance writer, there was never any risk I would retire wealthy.

Now at the age of 67 I find myself living off the state pension, a small self-invested personal pension and bits and pieces I still earn from writing.

Thankfully I do also have some modest investments. They provide a bit of reassurance that if – or more likely when – I need money for some essential purchase in future, I will have assets I can draw upon.

I have an eclectic (some might say eccentric) range of investments. I make no claim to being an investment expert and am certainly not suggesting anyone should copy me. But maybe it will give you a few ideas to think about.

Other than my Sipp, my single largest investment is my stocks and shares Isa with robo-adviser platform Nutmeg.

I opened this account in 2016 and my portfolio is currently valued at £23,736. My total contributions to date are £17,314 so I have made a net return of £6,422 or just over 37pc.

Of course, that figure doesn’t allow for the fact that I’ve topped up my investment at various times over the last seven years; so my time-weighted rate of return (as calculated by Nutmeg which strips out contributions and withdrawals) is a somewhat more impressive 62.79pc.

Needless to say, the last few years have been turbulent ones for investors, as reflected in the chart of my Nutmeg investments below.

The scariest point came at the start of lockdown in March 2020, when the value of my Nutmeg portfolio fell by almost a third in just a few weeks. I did nonetheless take a chance and invest another £500 when prices were (as it turns out) near their lowest.

Thankfully the markets recovered through later 2020 and 2021, though they fell again last year with the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic austerity and the cost-of-living crisis.

So far 2023 has been another up-and-down year, but at least right now my portfolio is still £1,000 up on where it was at the start of the year.

Nutmeg offers various investment options. Most of my money is in a fully managed account (the only type available when I started).

Story continues

I do though have a small amount in what they call Smart Alpha, with investments powered by JP Morgan Asset Management. Here’s a chart showing how this has done in 2023 so far.

I created my Smart Alpha pot at the end of 2020 and my current net return is 6pc or 12pc time-weighted. That isn’t as impressive as my main portfolio, but of course reflects stock market performance generally over the last three years.

In this period my Smart Alpha pot has actually done slightly better than my fully managed one and I am considering moving more of my money into it.

I should also add that I chose high risk levels for both my Nutmeg pots (9/10 fully managed and 5/5 Smart Alpha). This means they are more volatile but have also performed significantly better overall than Nutmeg’s lower risk options.

I’m still a fan of Nutmeg, but do understand why some people who only started investing with them in the last year or two may be a tad underwhelmed by how their investments have done.

I also have money in property crowdfunding. Like many novice investors I got over-excited when property crowdfunding first hit the scene and put too much money into it.

While I did make some profits to start with, later several platforms I invested with collapsed (notably The House Crowd). I still don’t know if or when I will get any money back from them.

I still have around £5,000 in two property platforms, Assetz Exchange and Kuflink. Assetz Exchange is an old school property crowdfunding platform where investors club together to buy properties and share in the rental income generated and any profits when the property is sold.

One thing I like about Assetz Exchange is that most properties on the platform are socially beneficial (such as sheltered housing) and publicly funded. Rates of return aren’t spectacular at around 7pc, but they are probably at the less risky end of the property crowdfunding spectrum. I have 24 different investments with Assetz Exchange from as little as £10.

I currently have 18 investments with Kuflink. They arrange secured loans to property developers, so investors have the reassurance of knowing that if the loans default, the platform could foreclose and force the sale of the property concerned. Of course, that process can be time-consuming, but on the plus side Kuflink continues to pay interest until the loan is repaid. Again annual rates with Kuflink are around 7pc.

Finally, in the last year I have experimented in investing with eToro (see below).

Initially I was intrigued by their copy trading feature, which lets you automatically copy the trades of a successful investor. I chose a Dutch trader called Aukie2008 (real name Mike Moest) and so far he has delivered a respectable return of around 15pc for me.

I also put $500 into one of eToro’s “smart portfolios”. These are basically thematic investments. I took a punt on Oil Worldwide.

I know that’s a contrarian approach in these eco-aware times, but it seems to me oil will still have a vital role to play in the world economy for many years to come.

Plus the big oil companies are making huge profits at the moment, so I figured I might as well grab a share of that.

In addition, with oil companies out of favour with many investors, I thought there might be value to be found in this sector. These large, successful companies are increasingly diversifying from “black gold” to renewables as well. My investment has been up and down but is currently showing a very small profit. It’s early days, though.

As you can see, I also put a bit of loose change into Tesla shares. More by luck than judgement I picked the right time and at one point they had almost doubled in price. If only I had invested more.

I have a few other small investments too, though Nutmeg is the main one.

If anyone would like to know more about me and my investments please comment below and I’ll endeavour to answer your questions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.