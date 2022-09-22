67-year-old’s face pummeled at Home Depot in attack over turn signal, Michigan cops say

A 67-year-old man’s face was pummeled in an attack over whether he used his turn signal, according to authorities in Michigan.

Deputies were called to a Home Depot parking lot at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, for a “fight in progress,” according to a news release from the Grand Traverse County Sheriffs Office. When they arrived, they found the 67-year-old Kewadin man with facial swelling and a small cut on his face and head.

Authorities learned a 25-year-old man had hit the victim “several times in the face” before driving away in a tan car. Another deputy on patrol later found the man driving that same car, officials said.

The 25-year-old Benzie County man is accused of assaulting the other driver during a “disagreement between the two men about whether the victim used his turn signal,” according to the news release.

He was booked into jail on an assault and battery charge in connection with the road rage attack.

The 67-year-old man declined on-scene medical attention, officials said.

Grand Traverse County is in the northwest part of Michigan’s lower peninsula, about 40 miles east of Benzie County.

Man on phone with wife dies in CA road rage shooting. ‘I told him not to get out’

Man shot woman’s SUV 7 times because he said she ‘cut him off,’ Florida cops say

Man hurls rock at driver he said took too long in Burger King drive-thru, OK cops say

Homeowners attacked by armed man who mistook them for hit-and-run drivers, TX cops say