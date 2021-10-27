67-year-old hit and killed while getting items that fell on road, Tennessee cops say

A man was hit and killed while picking up items that fell into the road Tuesday night in Tennessee, police said.

John Hill-Nicholson, 67, was driving east on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville when some items in the trailer he was hauling fell into the roadway, the Clarksville Police Department said, according to WKRN.

He pulled into the center turn lane and got out of the car to pick up the items, police told WSMV.

As he was doing so, he was hit by a vehicle traveling west, police said, according to WZTV.

Police said Hill-Nicholson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, WKRN reported. The other driver stopped and was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash, WZTV reported. No other information had been released as of Wednesday.

Clarksville is in northern Tennessee, about 50 miles northwest of Nashville.

Woman crossing 4-lane highway killed in hit-and-run crash in North Carolina, cops say

Driver fatally backs over brother while trying to give him a ride, Virginia cops say

Two killed when driver fleeing police rams into car and pedestrian, Colorado cops say