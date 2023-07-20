67-year-old Howell man accused of robbing banks in Lakewood, Old Bridge

LAKEWOOD - A Howell man has been arrested following a string of robbery incidents at banks in Lakewood and Old Bridge, according to authorities.

Ivan Sevastionow, 67, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a local TD Bank and the unsuccessful attempted robbery of a local Wells Fargo, said Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department.

On the afternoon of June 30, Sevastianow walked into the Wells Fargo at 425 W. Kennedy Blvd. and handed a bank teller a note demanding money, Staffordsmith said. When the teller denied the request, Sevastianow left and walked across the intersection to the TD Bank at 1601 Madison Ave.

Sevastianow again handed the teller a note, and this time received approximately $1,500 in cash before leaving the bank, police said. At that time, he was last known to have traveled westbound on W. Kennedy Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured this man who Lakewood police say attempted to rob one bank and successfully robbed another in the space of about 10 minutes on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Lakewood: Convicted Ponzi schemer Weinstein, freed by Trump, charged with new fraud

During the investigation by Lakewood Police, it was discovered that Old Bridge Township Police had arrested a man on July 7 in connection to a bank robbery in their area, Staffordsmith said. Further investigation confirmed that the man, now identified as Sevastianow, was also responsible for the crimes in Lakewood, he said.

He was charged with two counts of robbery, according to Staffordsmith, and is lodged in the Middlesex County Jail.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ bank robbery: Howell man, 67, accused of heist in Lakewood