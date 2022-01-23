67-year-old Keizer woman killed by driver who crashed into home

A woman was killed in her Keizer home Saturday morning after a driver struck a power pole and rammed into her residence.

A woman was killed in her Keizer home Saturday morning after a driver struck a power pole and rammed into her residence.

Keizer police responded to a crash at 7:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Trail Avenue NE. The driver was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, assault and DUII, according to a release from the Keizer Police Department.

The 41-year-old driver from Keizer was heading east in a Dodge Ram 2500 truck on Lockhaven Drive NE before he went off the road into a landscaped area, police said. The man veered onto Trail Avenue where he left the road again and struck a power pole before barreling into the home.

Moira Hughes, 67, died at the scene.

A 63-year-old man, who was also inside the residence at the time, was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the man is in stable condition.

The driver faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangering, reckless driving, DUII, driving while criminally suspended, second-degree criminal mischief and a probation violation.

It is the Statesman Journal's policy to withhold a suspect's name until they have been arraigned in court.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Keizer man faces manslaughter charge for crashing into home, killing woman