67-year-old man in critical condition following a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side; police investigating

Milwaukee police are investigating a residence fire on the city's northwest side that left a 67-year-old man in critical condition.

According to police, the fire occurred on the 6500 block of North 87th Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was located unresponsive and the Milwaukee Fire Department administered life-saving measures before he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

