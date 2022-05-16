67-year-old man falls from wheelchair into a pool and drowns, Florida cops say

A 67-year-old man fell from his motorized wheelchair into his home’s swimming pool and drowned, according to a sheriff’s office in Florida.

The man’s wife came home at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, to find him floating face down in the pool, fully-clothed, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in DeLand, Florida, about 50 miles north of Orlando.

The man’s wife jumped into the pool, pulled him out and called authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

She told detectives that his wheelchair had been leaning with its right-side tires hanging over the edge of the pool.

The wheelchair appeared to have gotten stuck as the man tried to navigate around a hose on the deck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man had limited mobility after suffering multiple strokes.

Detectives found no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.

