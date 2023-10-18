67-year-old man tied up, assaulted during home invasion in New Hampshire, police say

A 67-year-old man suffered several injuries in an assault after three men broke into his New Hampshire home over the weekend.

Brentwood police said officers responded to the residence on Smith Road Saturday where the 67-year-old was found suffering from a “visible deep laceration” on his hand and he told officers he had been assaulted on his back and chest “causing him severe pain.”

The victim told police that three males appeared at his home indicating to him he had to leave the house and said that was when they became aggressive and assaulted him.

Following the altercation, the assailants taped his hands and tied his feet together with rope, according to police. The men allegedly untied the 67-year-old before leaving him in his front yard and it was later determined that a firearm was stolen from the house, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The stolen firearm has since been recovered in Massachusetts, and police said Monday investigators believe they have identified the three men and that warrants will be issued.

The injured man is being treated for rib fractures and a broken scapula at an area hospital.

“This was an isolated incident and we do not believe the public is [in] any danger at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 603-642-8817.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW