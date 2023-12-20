67-year-old woman dies in Lincoln County crash Monday evening

A two-vehicle crash led to the death of a 67-year-old woman Monday in Lincoln County.

A press release by the South Dakota State News said preliminary crash information indicated a 2014 Ford Taurus traveling eastbound on 276th Street failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 11, when a 2006 Ford F350 traveling southbound struck the Taurus as it entered the intersection. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m.

The Taurus was driven by the 67-year-old woman, along with a passenger who was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was a 21-year-old man who had minor injuries and was not taken in for medical attention.

Alcohol use for the Taurus driver is under investigation, as is seatbelt use for all three people involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

