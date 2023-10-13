67-year-old woman found wandering barefoot, then husband found dead, Georgia cops say

What started as a wellness check ended with a man found dead inside his south Georgia home, police said.

Officers were called Thursday, Oct. 12, after Margaret Sullivan, 67, was seen walking barefoot in a neighborhood on St. Simons Island, according to Glynn County police.

A concerned individual took Sullivan to a fire station, and officers took her back home, police said in a news release. They said they tried to reach her husband, 66-year-old Lawrence Francis Sullivan, when they arrived but found him dead.

His body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, authorities said. His cause and manner of haven’t been determined.

Margaret Sullivan was taken to a hospital in Brunswick for an evaluation. Her condition wasn’t known as of Friday, Oct. 13.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the incident is under investigation.

St. Simons Island is about 80 miles south of Savannah.

