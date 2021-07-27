67 pot plants seized in Boyd County

Jul. 27—RUSH — The Boyd County Sheriff's Department seized 67 pot plants on July 18, according to a news release.

In a release sent out Sunday, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department stated that on July 18 at around 10:15 p.m., deputies were investigating suspicious activity when in the 22000 block of Jacks Fork Road in Rush when they stumbled upon the grow.

While speaking with the homeowner, 54-year-old Norman Vanderpool, deputies noticed the pungent smell of pot, according to the release.

Vanderpool copped to having a few plants in an outbuilding — that few turned out to be 67, the release stated.

Vanderpool was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a single charge of second-offense cultivation of marijuana. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.