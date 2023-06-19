670-HP 1968 Bullitt Mustang Fastback

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Brand New Muscle Car unveils its hand-built masterpiece at Barrett Jackson Las Vegas.

Brand New Muscle Car is thrilled to announce that the one and only all-new 1968 Ford BULLITT Mustang Fastback it has ever built will take center stage at the Barrett Jackson Las Vegas auction. The live auction, set to be televised in prime time on the FYI Cable Network, will showcase this extraordinary vehicle on Saturday, June 24th. With its jaw-dropping 670hp supercharged 5.0 Coyote engine, this officially licensed Brand New Muscle Car 1968 Ford BULLITT Mustang Fastback is a true powerhouse that was meticulously crafted from the ground up a mere 1,100 miles ago.

Every detail of this unique build was meticulously executed at Brand New Muscle Car's renowned facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as seen on MotorTrend TV. Starting with an all-metal Ford-licensed body shell and using all-new parts, the team transformed this iconic vehicle into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This is not a kit car or a special construction vehicle; it is a genuine 1968 Ford Mustang, titled and registered as such, with every nut and bolt being brand new.

Founder of Brand New Muscle Car, David Miller, expressed his pride in this exceptional creation. He said, "We couldn't be prouder of the incredible customer-designed 'bespoke' muscle cars and other vehicles we build, but this particular Mustang RestoMod is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and high-performing cars in the auction. It took over a year and 1,500 labor hours to complete. This is not just a backyard build; it's a professional build by a team with decades of experience restoring and building Mustangs and other cars. Professionally dyno-tuned for maximum performance, its fit and finish are unparalleled, surpassing the original standards. With a value of $250,000 and its timeless appeal, this Mustang will only appreciate in value over time. Why not have a Mustang that looks vintage but drives like new? That's BNMC."

This remarkable muscle car boasts a brand new 670hp supercharged 5.0 Coyote Ford Performance crate engine and a Ford 6R80 6-speed automatic transmission with a manual "Sport Mode" shift, resembling the movie-correct manual shifter. The meticulously crafted Mustang RestoMod exudes power and exhilaration. Adorned with movie-correct and special features, such as Ford Highland Green Axalta paint, a custom matte finish clear, a blacked-out 1967 insert grille, emblem and lettering delete, turn signal flat hood, stainless steel dual exhaust, 17x8 matte black painted wheels, and 235/45R17 tires, it embodies the essence of the iconic BULLITT Mustang. The interior boasts a black deluxe wood accent panel, a black leather-wrapped aluminum Shelby steering wheel, factory leather seats, 3-point seat belts, a matte black gas cap, early 1968 Mustang quarter panel reflectors, and a classic California JJZ109 license plate.

