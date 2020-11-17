$671 Million Queue Management System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Queue Management System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global queue management system market



The global queue management system market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2020-2025.



The global queue management system market size will reach USD 671 million by 2025. The market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. One of the key reasons for the rapid market growth is a shift in the usage of products from optional to mandatory, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the rising awareness for personal hygiene and increased focus on saving the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for social distancing solutions, including queue management systems.



The market is witnessing increased demand from healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing setups where these products are used in operations areas, admin blocks, and several other places. The focus on a healthy environment for work professionals is increasing due to the elderly workforce's presence in developed economies such as Japan and the US.



Global Queue Management System Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation of the following segments by product, deployment, end-user,geography. Virtual queuing solutions are expected to deliver significant advantages in the prevailing COVID-19 environment, which is likely to drive these systems' demand during the forecast period. As lockdown regulations are eased across the globe, companies, and service sectors are expected to increase footfalls. Hence the segment is expected to witness demand.



Moreover, to manage customer traffic, avoid unplanned visits, and decrease waiting times, virtual queuing systems are expected to observe high adoption. Companies and organizations across the world have started shifting to techno-based systems to optimize workflows and productivity.



Linear queuing is one of the oldest methods of managing queues. This method effectively prevents messy scenes within or outside the business, thereby providing a greater understanding. It helps in the right queue discipline and queue management approach. The market understands customer journeys better by moving beyond the old-fashioned way of queuing, which helps to gain a broader perspective on how customers engage, providing the insight and resources that businesses need to succeed. Thus, the demand for linear queuing models is expected to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.



With the growing number of end-users, Europe and APAC queue management system markets are highly competitive. However, the APAC region is expected to grow at a substantial growth CAGR during the forecast period. European countries are technologically mature, and in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia, the acceptance rate of advanced technology is higher. The presence of well-established queue management system manufacturers in these countries has led to significant cloud-based systems procurement.



On the other hand, APAC is witnessing vigorous growth in the number of hospitals, banks, and retail outlets, catalyzing and furnishing the region's queue management system market. The cloud-enhanced production of next-generation manufacturing technologies would seek a cloud network to demonstrate their digital capabilities. The on-premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2019-2025. On-premise frameworks are gaining higher consistency in managing customer queues in the service-based environment and providing new ways to communicate with consumers.



Queue management systems domain the healthcare segment. The segment is expected to account for over 20% revenue share during the forecast period. Queue management solutions are specially designed for outpatient clinics, laboratory diagnostic centers, and hospitals. The segment is likely to be driven due to queue solutions' ability to enable high-quality services and enhance the patient experience. Implementing these systems in the healthcare sector has been growing due to the increased awareness of contagious infections and the importance of maintaining social distancing among individuals.



Key Questions Answered:



What is the queue management system market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors affecting the growth of the queue management system market share?

How is the information in the report going to help the market players?

Who are the leading vendors in the queue management system market?

Which segment will expect the highest growth in the global queue management system market post-COVID pandemic?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Historic Overview

7.2 Overview

7.1 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Adoption of AI

8.2 Rapid Development Of IoT, Wireless Communication And Other Technologies

8.3 Smart Infrastructure Development



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In Use Of Mobile Apps

9.2 COVID-19 Propelled Queueing System Demand

9.3 Rising Use Of QMS In Hospitals



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Variability In Hardware & Software

10.2 Lack Of Cybersecurity

10.3 Frequent Launches Reducing Product Stability



11 Value Chain

11.1 Overview

11.2 Value Chain Analysis



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Historical Data 2017-2018

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Software Industry Post COVID-19



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Linear Queueing

13.4 Virtual Queueing



14 End User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Healthcare

14.4 Financial Institutions

14.5 Transportation

14.6 Hospitality

14.7 Retail Market Place

14.8 Telecom

14.9 Other



15 Deployment

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 On-Premise

15.4 Cloud-Based



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Bauerfeind Advantech Co. Ltd.

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Other Prominent Vendors

QLess Inc.

Leonisa

Infrared Integrated Systems

Wavetec

Qminder

SeeHash Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Skiplino

Qmatic

MULTIMEX

ATT Systems Group

QMAGIK (GrandTrust InfoTech)

Onlinet

V-count

Qudini

Q-nomy Inc.

SEDCO

XIPHIAS Information Technologies

Lavi Industries

POS Market

UAB AKIS Technologies

Databyte

VirtuaQ

Tensator

Xtreme Media

