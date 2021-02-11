68.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 46.4 million administered: U.S. CDC

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 46,390,270 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and delivered 68,285,575 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Wednesday, the agency had administered 44,769,970 doses of the vaccines, and delivered 65,972,575 doses.

The agency said 34,723,964 people had received one or more doses, while 11,188,782 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

A total of 5,348,775 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru)