At €68.58, Is Atos SE (EPA:ATO) Worth Looking At Closely?

Atos SE (EPA:ATO), which is in the it business, and is based in France, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €108.25 and falling to the lows of €66.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Atos’s current trading price of €68.58 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Atos’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Atos

What’s the opportunity in Atos?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.69x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.74x, which means if you buy Atos today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Atos should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Atos’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Atos look like?

ENXTPA:ATO Future Profit December 25th 18 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Atos’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ATO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ATO? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ATO, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Atos. You can find everything you need to know about Atos in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Atos, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



