68 officials push for probe of congresswoman who tweeted lawmaker locations during riot

Lauren Boebert tweeted out Nancy Pelosi’s location as the Capitol was being breached

68 elected officials from Colorado have sent a letter to lawmakers requesting a probe into Rep. Lauren Boebert’s actions before and during the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to multiple reports.

The letter was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and Kevin McCarthy.

Rep @laurenboebert warrants close watching. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw Trump. With one broken arm. https://t.co/CCSIJK5sAE — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 16, 2021

In the letter published by KUSA, Colorado officials of the 3rd Congressional District, expressed “deep concern about Boebert’s actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent deadly mob.”

The calls for the newly-elected Republican Congresswoman to resign intensified after she tweeted out Nancy Pelosi’s location as the Capitol was being breached.

“Representative Boebert’s actions, including her statements on the floor immediately preceding the insurrection and her social media posts leading up to the riots were irresponsible and reprehensible,” the officials wrote. The letter says the congresswoman’s speech and tweets encouraged the “mob mentality” of her followers, as well as those who directly participated in the mob.

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a House debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

According to The Washington Post, Boebert, a gun rights advocate with links to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, has denied the allegations which she said have led to “death threats and hundreds of vile phone calls and emails.”

The Colorado officials asked not only for an investigation but for any appropriate disciplinary action against Boebert, who has been in office for less than two weeks.

“Our bigger concern is that hate groups are proliferating in America and they are heavily armed. We request that you create a Congressional panel to thoroughly investigate these groups. They pose a real threat to American democracy, to our communities and to our residents,” the lawmakers wrote.

Aide to Lauren Boebert resigns following Capitol riots https://t.co/SVCJ8PyuqT — The Independent (@Independent) January 16, 2021

Amid the calls for Boebert to resign, her communications director, Ben Goldey has resigned. In a statement to Axios, Goldey said: “Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office. I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best.”

