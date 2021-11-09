68-year-old El Paso man arrested, accused of shooting cats with air rifle

A 68-year-old man was arrested after police investigated reports of cats being shot with an air rifle in East El Paso.

Officers from the Pebble Hills Command at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 12 were called to the 11300 block of Lake Erie Drive over a report of criminal mischief in progress.

Robert Lee Ramirez, 68, is accused of shooting cats with an air gun.

Their investigation revealed two cats had been shot with an air rifle. The Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit responded and obtained surveillance video of the cats being shot.

Two warrants were issued by a judge for cruelty to an animal with a bond of $2,000 for each count, police said in a news release.

On Oct. 27, Robert Lee Ramirez, of El Paso, was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Jail, police said in the news release. No online jail records were found for the suspect.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso man arrested, accused of shooting cats with air rifle