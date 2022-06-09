68-year-old killed while mowing lawn. Accused DUI driver was texting, GA cops say

A man accused of drunk driving crashed into a front yard in Georgia, killing a 68-year-old who was mowing his lawn, authorities said.

Paul Nix was mowing his grass around 4 p.m. June 8 in Forsyth County, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

As Nix was mowing near the road, a white Ford Fusion veered around the bend and crashed into the yard, hitting Nix, according to the release.

The driver, 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson, “failed to negotiate the curve,” which caused the crash, police said. Nix was pronounced dead on the scene and Johnson had minor injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found a phone on the ground displaying a text message, according to the release. Authorities said they believe that Johnson was replying to a text when he crashed into the yard.

Additionally, deputies said they believe the driver was under the influence. Johnson failed to pass field sobriety tests at the scene, according to the release.

Johnson was arrested and faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, and writing, sending, reading texts while driving, according to the release.

Johnson is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail, according to deputies.

Forsyth County is about 41 miles northeast of Atlanta.

