68-year-old man accused of sexual abuse involving girl taken into custody in Richmond, Indiana

A man wanted for more than a year for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl is now in custody.

>> Previous Coverage: Police seek public’s help finding 67-year-old accused of sexual abuse involving girl

U.S. Marshals from the SOFAST Task Force arrested 68-year old Claude Kidd Monday in Richmond, Indiana.

A spokesman for the Marshals Office told News Center 7 they caught up with Kidd at a local McDonald’s.

Kidd was indicted in April last year for gross sexual imposition.

Jackson Township Police said Kidd knew his alleged victim. They believed Kidd had fled the area, which is why they asked the U.S. Marshals Office for assistance.

Kidd is currently in the Wayne County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Montgomery County.



