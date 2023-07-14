68-year-old man dies 2 weeks after wreck with Hampton police cruiser

Hampton police reported Friday that a 68-year-old man involved in a wreck with a Hampton officer’s patrol car two weeks ago has died.

Police responded to a request for assistance from an officer who was in a car accident at the intersection of Powhatan Parkway and Jamestown Avenue at 2:24 a.m. on July 2. In addition to the patrol car, three other damaged vehicles were at the scene.

Investigators believe the officer was driving north on Powhatan Parkway when he hit a Chevrolet sedan driven by George Bell of Hampton, who was traveling south on Powhatan and was in the process of turning left onto Jamestown Avenue. The patrol car subsequently hit two unoccupied, parked vehicles and caused one of the cars to “come to rest against a residence,” according to police.

Police said Bell’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening when he was taken to a hospital. The officer who was driving the police cruiser was also hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered serious.

It’s unclear when Bell died. A spokesperson for Hampton police deferred questions to state police, and a state police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday morning.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this wreck because an officer was involved in an incident that led to the death of a citizen, Hampton police said.

The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. He has worked for Hampton police for two years.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com