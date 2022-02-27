68-year-old man run over at least twice and killed Friday at Spanaway drive-through

A 68-year-old man was deliberately run over at least twice in the Spanaway area Friday evening, according to a report from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The initial dispatch call came at 6:28 p.m. Friday, reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at a drive-through restaurant in the 20500 block of Mountain Highway East, the department reported in a statement.

Homicide at Spanaway Restaurant Drive Through. Last night detectives, traffic deputies and forensic investigators were called out for a man being run over intentionally. The 68 yr old man died at the scene.https://t.co/hL2pQ2spSC pic.twitter.com/pnkP8lA9rP — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) February 27, 2022

Witnesses told arriving deputies that the victim was in the drive-through in his own car when a second vehicle struck him from behind. The 68-year-old man stepped out of his car to speak to the other driver, who ran the man over, witnesses said. The driver then pulled out of the restaurant and backed over the man again, according to witnesses.

Deputies and emergency meical technicians from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is being investigated as an intentional homicide, not an accident,” the department’s statement read, asking anyone with information on this please to call 1-800-222-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.