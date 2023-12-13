68-year-old mother charged with murder of daughter Sunday night at Ardmore Trail home

SOUTH BEND — The 68-year-old mother of shooting death victim Zawondra Lee, 52, has been charged with murder in her daughter's death shortly before midnight Sunday.

Shirley Lee was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, along with a firearm enhancement, after police apprehended her from her Ardmore Trail home after the shooting incident, where she and her daughter reportedly were living together for the past three months, according to court documents.

South Bend police earlier reported Zawondra Lee was found shot to death Sunday night at the Lee home in the 3900 block of Ardmore Trail. Shirley Lee was taken in for questioning, according to court documents.

Investigators with the South Bend Police detective bureau said in affidavits that the elder Lee made statements before the interview began that included, “I told her to stop talking, but she would not stop talking.”

Once read her rights, Shirley Lee reportedly told investigators that she and her daughter argued and the elder Lee went into her bedroom to get away from her daughter.

Prosecutors claim in court documents that the younger Lee tried several times to get into the bedroom before Shirley Lee reportedly told investigators she retrieved her handgun and shot Zawondra.

The elder Lee has been held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in St. Joseph County Superior Court.

A murder conviction carries a sentencing range of 45-65 years. The voluntary manslaughter conviction carries a 10-30 years in prison, while the firearm enhancement charge would carry a 10-20-year prison term if convicted.

