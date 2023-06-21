68-year-old woman killed when ambulance hits her after wellness check, Ohio cops say

An ambulance sent to an Ohio home for a wellness check ran over and killed a 68-year-old woman, police said.

Paramedics were dispatched to the woman’s home in Parma Heights on June 17 after a neighbor called expressing concern that she might have fallen, according to WOIO, citing police.

When the paramedics arrived, the woman turned them away, refusing assistance, according to WJW.

But as they were leaving, the woman walked outside and approached the passenger side door of the ambulance, where she fell over, the outlet reported.

She was then “crushed” by the vehicle as it drove away, according to WKYC. She died at the scene.

“There is no indication any members of the Parma Heights Fire Department were acting in a reckless and/or negligent manner,” police said, according to WKYC.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident, according to the outlet.

A representative for the Parma Heights Police Department did not respond to a McClatchy News request for comment.

Parma Heights is located about 10 miles south of Cleveland.

Missing 9-year-old’s fishing pole spotted, then his body is found in pond, PA cops say

Campers find body of motorcyclist who vanished during memorial ride, Idaho cops say

Toddler dies after being found unresponsive at Family Dollar, cops say. Mom charged