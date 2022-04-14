68-year-old woman killed after being hit by a car in Northeast Baltimore

A 68-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore Police said the incident occurred just after 4:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Belair Road.

The woman was transported from the Waltherson neighborhood scene to an area hospital where she later died, police said.

Officials did not specify whether the driver, who remained at the scene, will face charges. The incident remains under investigation.