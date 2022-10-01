68 purple flags: Hope's Wings recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 1—Blake Vickers

There are 68 purple flags planted in front of the Madison County Courthouse. Each one is a reminder and tribute to a Kentuckian lost to domestic violence in 2022.

Some of the names of the victims are listed on signs behind the flags.

A similar sight can be found at Berea City Hall as both displays were erected by Hope's Wings.

Since 2006, Hope's Wings has been serving Madison County and its surrounding area. The organization offers everything from emergency and transitional housing for victims of domestic violence to community education and counseling.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and multiple events are scheduled in Madison County to help raise awareness to the issue as well as pay tribute to victims and survivors.

As part of recognition for the month and the cause, Hope's Wings will be holding multiple events.

On Monday, Oct. 3, a lunch at Berea City Hall will take place as leaders from the county government and both city government's will together at 11 a.m. to read the official proclamation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Madison County.

"The three county governments will come together in one room... One of them will read the proclamation again. Then we'll invite the public to sign that proclamation. It will be lying on the table and the public can sign their names on it if they want... It's an opportunity for community residents and leaders to come together and talk about domestic violence and other concerns they have in the community," said Hope's Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart.

The same proclamation has already been read by Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

A free lunch will be provided by locally-owned Native Bagel Co./Nightjar. In the past, the event has normally been held at the Richmond City Hall. Now it will rotate between Madison County's two cities on a yearly basis.

The lunch at city hall has been a Hope's Wings staple for over a decade.

A little over a week later, Hope's Wings will be hosting several other resources in the county at a These Hands Don't Hurt rally.

The event will celebrate those who deal with relationship issues in a healthy way. It will be held at the Madison County Courthouse on Oct. 11 and will have multiple resources and booths set up showcasing helpful organizations in the county. Some of the participating programs include CASA, God's Outreach, The Pregnancy Health Center, Baptist Health's Behavioral Health, Intrust Healthcare, Madison Homes, and Madison County 911.

"This year you can expect a special guest speaker. Rev. Patrick Messer with First Christian Church Richmond is going to be speaking for us. He's going to talk about integrity in relationships and what that looks like. The rally isn't only about raising awareness for domestic violence. It's also about celebrating people in the community who don't use violence in their relationships," Lainhart said. "I will also be speaking, because I do want to recognize those 68 people who have died this year. Hopefully, there aren't any more."

The names of the victims will be read aloud, as well as their cause of death. Other people, including law enforcement and community leaders, will step in to read names as well.

Domestic violence, or interpersonal violence, does not discriminate. It can to happen anyone, regardless of age, race, or sex, or sexual orientation.

Kentucky ranks ninth in the nation for domestic violence and for every arrest made for the offense — two to three arrests are not made for various reasons.

While there have been no deaths linked to domestic violence in Madison County this year, according to Lainhart, there were two in 2021.

"Domestic violence is not just a violent crime. There is a level of control and fear there. A batterer is interested in controlling their victim. They're not interested in just physically hurting someone. They want a level of control, and that's a whole new level of danger," Lainhart said.

Through all of her appearances for the first readings of the proclamation at county government meetings, Lainhart has led with the fact she hates that domestic violence awareness month is something that needs to be held.

"It's just like any awareness month. You wish that you didn't have to do it. You wish that there wasn't cancer in the world so you wouldn't have to have Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You wish that people wouldn't hurt each other so there wouldn't have to be a domestic violence awareness month," Lainhart said. "Domestic violence is something that we can control. People don't have to hurt each other. I think leading with that is important... I wish that I could work myself out of a job... Not because I don't love my job, but because it breaks my heart there are people out there and children out there suffering."