I-68 traffic stop nets drugs, two arrests

Jul. 3—CUMBERLAND — Two men were arrested Saturday on numerous drug charges after Allegany County sheriff's deputies stopped their vehicle on Interstate 68.

Gary Garfield Layne, 45, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Rasheen Nathan Henry, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, were each charged with several counts of controlled dangerous substance possession with the intent to distribute and CDS possession after deputies stopped their vehicle about 1 p.m. near the 39-mile marker westbound.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana along with $4,715 in cash.

Both men were being held on bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center.