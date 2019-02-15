At €69.00, Is It Time To Put Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) On Your Watch List?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Fraport AG (ETR:FRA), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in Germany, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fraport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Fraport worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fraport’s ratio of 17.44x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.06x, which means if you buy Fraport today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Fraport should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Fraport’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Fraport generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Fraport’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FRA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FRA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FRA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Fraport. You can find everything you need to know about Fraport in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Fraport, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

