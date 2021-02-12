69 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 48.4 million administered: U.S. CDC

National Guard personnel guide visitors to a mass vaccination site in Ridgefield

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 48,410,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and delivered 69,014,725 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Thursday, the agency had administered 46,390,270 doses of the vaccines, and delivered 68,285,575 doses.

The agency said 35,834,855 people had received 1 or more doses while 12,085,830 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 5,507,785 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

