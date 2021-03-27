69 million reasons why you should care about NFTs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Serwer with Max Zahn
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A man looks at digital paintings by US artist Beeple at a crypto art exhibition entitled Virtual Niche: Have You Ever Seen Memes in the Mirror?, one of the world&#39;s first physical museum shows of blockchain art, ahead of its opening in Beijing on March 26, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)
A man looks at digital paintings by US artist Beeple at a crypto art exhibition entitled Virtual Niche: Have You Ever Seen Memes in the Mirror?, one of the world's first physical museum shows of blockchain art, ahead of its opening in Beijing on March 26, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

Turns out Warren Buffett is just a few degrees of separation away from that crazy $69.3 million Christie’s auction of the artist Beeple’s NFT work “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,”—making it the third most most-expensive piece of art sold by a living artist after Jeff Koons and David Hockney.

That’s because the runner-up bidder—who lost in the final minute with a bid $250,000 less (much drama there)—was controversial crypto entrepreneur, Tron founder and BitTorrent CEO, Justin Sun. The same Justin Sun you may remember who paid $4.57 million to have lunch with Buffett early last year—much drama there too. (Remember Justin Sun, we will come back to him.)

I’m making this point about Buffett not to suggest for a moment that he’s plunged into the burgeoning netherworld of NFTs, or non fungible tokens, (explainer in next paragraph), but to demonstrate that NFTs are getting closer to Buffett and to all of us. The ripples of this NFT revolution—and after digging into it this week, I can tell you it is a revolution—may not be felt immediately but they will be soon.

Before we get into that though, let’s back up and answer the question many of you have: What the heck is an NFT anyway?

Simply put, a non fungible token is anything in a digital form; say an image, a video or a song, with a unique signature that is accounted for by Blockchain technology usually by the cryptocurrency Ethereum. That means a digital picture of a cat or a rat or a hat can be bought or sold with completely verifiable ownership through computer code. Of course there can be copies of this NFT, just like there are copies of a painting, but there is only one original and the NFT, the token, is its statement of authenticity or provenance. The "non fungible" part refers to the item being singular, as opposed to currency, where say one bitcoin or a $100 bill is the same as any other.

So yes, anything digital can be turned, "bing bong," as Beeple said to me, (see more from him below), into an NFT.

I agree with my old school mate, Kara Swisher, who wrote last week in the New York Times that NFTs were really a matter of: “Everything that can be digitized will be digitized.” The question after that though is, what should be digitized? Meaning what things when digitized, create value, in the broadest sense?

That’s what we’re in the process of finding out.

That makes this a bit of a moment for NFTs and more importantly for crypto. Heaven knows we are only in the very beginning of an explosion of experimentation and discovery here. Many of us have been waiting for that time when crypto jumped species from wonk to mainstream, which could be starting now. NFT mania, enabled by the acceptance and commercialization of blockchain and crypto currency, is really just the latest phase of the digital revolution. What’s new now is that this is the first time that many of us see how crypto currency can actually enter and impact our lives.

Think of it as, NFTs are to crypto what the creation of Netscape (a consumer facing browser) was to the internet in 1994. In both cases the smaller first element in these simile pairings helped unlock the power of the much greater second element. My colleague Sam Ro says that NFTs are easier to understand than crypto, and I would also add, NFTs make crypto itself easier to understand, as in, "Hey you need to have crypto to buy this stuff."

And to that point, here’s the most important takeaway: Someday soon, you will want to buy an NFT. And someday soon, you will have to buy an NFT. That’s right, have to. It might be for your kids, but that day is coming.

NFT activity is surging right now. “...In 2020, NFT trading was worth over $250M, an increase of almost 300% from 2019,” says Chakradhar Kommera, chief technology officer at RubiX. And trading volume this year? I bet it will be more. Much more.

Why are the big buyers, or whales as they are called, feeding right now? “I think it could be somewhat correlated to the fact that crypto markets are doing well,” says Mason Nystrom, a research analyst at Messari focused on cryptocurrency. “Some existing crypto natives have done very well over the past several months. They’re spending some money on some NFTs.” Put more crassly, crypto zillionaires have so much money they don’t know what to do with it.

How crazy is it right now “We’re in a bit of a bubble,” says Alex Gedevani, research analyst at Delphi Digital. “There is reason to be cautious with NFTs. There’s a large supply coming into the market. Different creators in different fields are minting artworks in different NFTs. Think about the supply and demand effect, too much supply, not enough buyers. But the important thing is the concept of NFTs is clicking with people.

“A lot of the younger generation growing up digitally native, the transition to crypto is easier,” says Gedevani. “There is a bit of a disconnect per se, among generations. [For] older generations it’s a bit more of a longer term shift of becoming comfortable with that change.”

“NFTs by their nature of being non fungible are super illiquid, and currently rely on auction-based sales systems for price discovery,” notes Craig Russo, the co-founder of Polyient Games, an NFT-focused department within the Polyient investment group. “Right now you have to be an expert auctioneer to traverse the space. It’s not for everybody. Weeks are days in this space, things turn very quickly.”

Are there public stock plays? Yes, but it is 1000% speculative. Give you an example.

You’ve probably noticed the firehose of news stories (and endlessly long blog posts) about NFTs. In recent days we’ve seen:

1) Time Magazine creating an NFT of its covers, with plans beyond that. “Phase one of what's happening in the NFT space is very much about collectibles. Phase two is thinking about how these tokens can unlock or provide access to subscriptions, memberships, and unique experiences," Time president Keith Grossman told Yahoo Finance’s Julia LaRoche.

2) Jack Dorsey selling his first tweet as an NFT (proceeds went to COVID-19 relief in Africa), to a Malaysian crypto whale, Sina Estavi for $2.9 million. Guess who the runner-up was again. Yup, Justin Sun.

And

3) A gentleman in Brooklyn selling an NFT of an audio recording of a specific act of flatulence. Apparently, (I have not and will not check) a compilation is still available. Meaning we’ve already reached the point where NFT art has become a parody of NFT art. Somewhere Marcel Duchamp is smiling.

And there are a million (literally) more: an NFT house, an NFT self-portrait by Sophia the robot, an NFT Kings of Leon album, a LeBron James NFT dunk, via the NBA’s Top Shot, naturally Playboy NFTs, a Lindsay Lohan NFT auction (with guess who, NFT Zelig, Justin Sun) and on and on.

“Five years from now, when say everyone has Apple glasses or augmented reality, you're gonna walk into someone's house and look at the wall, and go, Wow, Joe, you have a Beeple,” says Joe Conyers III, a former music industry exec who recently joined crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, to serve as that platform's head of NFTs. Conyers and team have Boy George, Snoop and Lionel Richie signed up to create NFTs of their work.

“Gary Vaynerchuk talks about maybe you'll post your NFTs on your Tinder profile so you'll show them this is my collection, this is what I'm into,” continues Conyers. “It might also represent something that you can take with you across different platforms. Maybe you buy a digital Gucci shoe and you can wear it in Fortnight or on your Roblox character. Or you can go into some other new game and take it with you. Imagine a celebrity puts out a version of something that's a gold or platinum edition and you're the only one who has it.”

But what about the person who's already made a fortune here, Beeple, the NFT-man-of-the-moment, suddenly a world famous artist and $60 million richer (after Christie’s commission)? I spoke with him on Thursday and as it turns out, Beeple is kind of an endearingly edgy, every man named Mike Winkelmann, 39, who lives near Charleston, South Carolina, with his wife and two kids. Beeple, who took his name from a Ewok character, hails from Wisconsin and graduated from Purdue with a degree in computer science.

Mike, as he prefers to be called, didn’t just fall off a cabbage truck. He’s been a successful digital commercial artist with a distinctive style and a massive following. His non commercial art is, well, just plain edgy (without the endearing part.) He seems to favor Elon Musk, Disney characters, political figures often in dystopian scenes.

Winkelmann’s piece “Everydays -The First 5000 Days,” is a sort of cumulative collage of the digital art pieces he’s done every day for the past 14 years. Beeple worked with a platform called Makersplace which was his intermediary to Christie’s.

It’s not as if Winkelmann won the lottery, it was more a matter of him being the right person at the right time. (The New Yorker recently did a nice long-form piece on him.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by beeple (@beeple_crap)

Here then are highlights of my conversation with Winkelmann:

Andy: What were the final moments of the auction like?

Beeple: We were sitting there watching it in my living room. I'm in a Clubhouse with, like, 2,000 people in it. There's two film crews freaking shooting me. So yeah, there was quite a bit of visibility on me at the time. And it was like the $60 million thing. I mean, just, it was just like, yeah, I mean, when it jumped from, like, $27 million to like, $50 [to $60 million.] It was just like, bing bong, oh, my God. It was just like a bomb went off.

Andy: How did all this happen?

Beeple: Literally, like months ago, in mid-October, I'd never sold a print for more than $100. The technology just was not possible to sell digital work and like, nobody was interested. The market would not have emerged without these crypto people who are already used to speculating on something, deciding to speculate on exactly what I do. You know what I mean? Like, that's where it's like, I got super, super lucky. And like, I didn't see this technology coming, like it just came out of nowhere,

So I was a very popular designer, that's kind of how I was in the position to do this. I was doing really good commercial gigs and stuff like that, making a good living, working for really good clients, like I did the last couple Super Bowls and Louis Vuitton. And [I had] almost 2 million followers on Instagram, so I was quite widely known. That's sort of what positioned me to be able to do this so quickly.

I was doing conferences all over the world, like talks and shit. That's a big sort of like piece of it, just kind of like being known in the industry. I think people sort of like overlook that and think that I just kind of came out of nowhere.

Andy: You sold your $60 million of Ethereum, the proceeds from the auction?

Beeple: Honestly, I'm quite, quite conservative when it comes to like investments. And so it was very volatile at the time, too, and which actually worked to our favor, it was up 10% in like, two days, I was like, OK, let's just pause, pump the brakes here.

Andy: Where does this all go from here?

Beeple: I think it could really be a true alternative asset class, especially for like, younger demographics. With the rules of the stock market, kids don't like stocks, they don't like corporations. So this idea that they're just gonna keep putting money into corporations and just sort of like, continually invest in that type of asset, I don't know that's guaranteed. I think these could really be something that connects with younger people on an emotional level.

Andy: Do you think that your work should be or will be in the Louvre, or the National Gallery?

Beeple: Definitely be in the Louvre! Definitely in the Louvre! Mark it down! Mark it down!

Andy: There have been some charity auctions recently. Jack Dorsey just sold his first tweet.

Beeple: I raised more than Jack Dorsey, you can put that in your article. I raised $69 million from one "Everydays" and he raised frickin $2.5 million from his first tweet. Write that in your article! Shots fired, Jack! Shots fired, Jack!

In fact Beeple’s auctions have gone well. Here’s one that just wrapped up Thursday night—a GOAT self-portrait of sorts it appears—for $500,000 with the money going to COVID relief.

And then there’s this trippy one, "Ocean Front," from last week, the proceeds of which go to Open Earth Foundation, a climate accounting and technology organization spun out of Yale University, explains CoinDesk:

NFT art, which typically uses the Ethereum blockchain to create title deeds to digitally rendered pictures and animation, has exploded in popularity, leading some artists to question the energy consumption of the underlying blockchain — hence the carbon-neutral fundraising auction for Open Earth.”

Ultimately the "Ocean Front" piece fetched $6 million and was purchased by none other than, you guessed it, Justin Sun! So Justin finally got his Beeple.

“I am so thrilled to have won Beeple’s art work 'Ocean Front,'" Sun told CoinDesk via email. “Not only am I now the owner of an art piece from the most sought-after NFT artist of our time, but I get to support the leading agenda of our time, which is climate change.”

Somewhat lost in all the NFT hullabaloo last week was another auction by Christie's archrival, Sotheby’s, of a real, or should I say non-digital, piece of art, specifically Van Gogh’s "Street scene in Montmartre," painted in 1887, which sold for a mere $15 million. Even though that was nearly twice what the auction house had estimated for the work, the marketplace determined that Beeple’s "Everydays -The First 5000 Days" is worth about 4.5 times more than this particular Van Gogh.

Does that make any sense at all? It does today. A hundred years from now, who knows? Maybe both will be hanging in the Louvre.

Shots fired Vincent! Mark it down!

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on March 27, 2021. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Andy Serwer is editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer

.Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $57,000 levels would signal another breakout…

  • Intel's new CEO was pushed out of the company years ago— here's how he came back

    Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger is no stranger to the tech giant. Here's a brief look at his triumphant return to Intel.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 39 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 468,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and were down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 3,571 shares of the global e-commerce giant, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Amazon.com stock closed 1.32% lower at $X on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $3,552.25 and low of $1,885.78. Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA): Sold 51,402 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.29% of the ETF. Alibaba stock closed 2.99% lower at $222.72 on Thursday and were up 0.96% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $319.32 and low of $184.5. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 78,519 shares of the ABC company, representing about 0.16% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday and was further up 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 68,499 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 13.3% higher at $27.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDAQ: SEER): Bought 77,391 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 8.14% lower at $41.74 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of 38.37. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 112,514 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about 0.08% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 3.61% lower at $69.43 on Thursday and surged 0.79% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 1,028 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 6.07% higher at $30.05 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 80,118 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and were up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 127,800 shares of the ultrasound tech company, representing about 0.02% of the ETF. Butterfly stock closed 2.6% lower at $18 on Thursday and were up 0.83% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 180,617 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0756% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 0.78% lower at $38.68 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): Sold 102,956 shares of the biopharma company, representing about 0.23% of the ETF. Vertex stock closed 0.39% lower at $212.36 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $306.08 and low of $202.56. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 113,025 shares of the Japanese pharma company, representing about 0.024% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.16% lower at $19.23 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 36,861 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Roche stock closed marginally lower at $40.65 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $36.42. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 180,692 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 200,700 shares of the video game software development company, representing about 0.0844% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 1.97% lower at $90.88 on Thursday and surged 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 783,500 shares of the big data analytics company, representing about 0.791% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 3.20% higher at $22.58 on Thursday and surged 0.53% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 148,542 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0847% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 1.4% lower at $131.35 on Thursday and was up 0.49% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 50,395 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.0734% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 0.04% lower at $314.85 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 306,976 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.1075% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 4.22% lower at $78.52 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 122,367 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0469% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 3.08% higher at $83.34 on Thursday and was further up 1.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 100,684 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.0926%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 2.59% higher at $202.6 on Thursday and was further up 0.59% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 307,283 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1102% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 0.79% higher at $77.42 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 27,672 shares of the biotech company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 0.69% higher at $463.48 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 309,932 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.33% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 434,179 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0412% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 1.24% higher at $21.15 on Thursday and was down 1.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 134,000 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0564% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 1.27% higher at $92.27 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $55.93. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS): Sold 71,063 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Novartis stock closed 1.37% higher at $87.21 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $98.52 and low of $74.3. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 68,100 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.217% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed 0.5% higher at $10.20 on Thursday and surged 0.98% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 31,505 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.2048% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,088 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.197% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed marginally lower at $2032.46 on Thursday and were up 0.37% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ): Bought 745,700 shares of the online mobile gaming company, representing about 0.2108% of the ETF. Skillz stock closed 3.25% lower at $19.34 on Thursday and was up 2.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.30 and low of $9.8. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:: OPEN): Bought 453,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.35% higher at $23.04 on Thursday and was down 0.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $39.24 and low of $10.55. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 32,600 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.1% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 14.5% lower at $204.57 on Thursday and was up 2.65% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.8 and low of $90.94. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Bought 58,186 shares of the telemedicine company, representing about 0.1518% of the ETF. Teladoc stock closed 3.2% lower at $X176.16 on Thursday and was up 0.82% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of 308 and low of $134.12. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Sold 6765 shares of the Argentine online marketplace company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Mercadolibre stock closed 1.06% higher at $1402.50 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $2020 and low of $435.04. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 120,362 shares of the global exchange company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Intercontinental stock closed 0.29% lower at $112.28 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $119 and low of $72.51. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 56,687 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 0.01% lower at $234.24 on Thursday and rose 0.11% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU): Sold 42,662 shares of the television streaming platform company, representing about 0.2% of the ETF. Roku stock closed 0.26% lower at $317.62 on Thursday and was up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $486.7 and low of $79.38. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Leads Ford To Idle F-150 Plant Through SundayTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Normal comes into view

    Economists expect rapid improvements in coming weeks. Biden is taking credit.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Enterprise (EPD) Stock Now

    Enterprise (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the pandemic-induced volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • China’s Stocks Rise After Brutal Month. How Stimulus Withdrawal, Delisting Threat Are Playing a Part in the Rout.

    China stocks finally rebounded Friday, after a tumultuous month that saw shares on the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fall roughly 20%. The Shanghai Composite closed Friday up 1.63%, while the Shenzhen Component Index and large-cap CSI 300 Index were both up well over 2.0%. Increased regulatory scrutiny by Beijing has had a similar effect on stocks in China.

  • Rare Van Gogh Painting Sells At Auction For $15.4M

    At a time when non-fungible tokens are dominating the talk of the art auction world, a rare work by Vincent Van Gogh was sold at auction by Sotheby's Paris for $15.4 million. What Happened: The painting "Street Scene in Montmartre" was created by Van Gogh in 1887, one year after his arrival in Paris and three years before his death by suicide. The work became part of a private collection in 1920, and while art historians were aware of its existence, it was never exhibited for the public. The auction was marred by a glitch in the online bidding system, and the initial sale of $16.4 million was voided for a second auction that resulted in the $15.4 million transaction. Sotheby's did not identify the winning bidder. See Also: Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Signed Job Application Sells For Over 0,000 In UK Auction Why It Matters: The high profile given to the Van Gogh painting gives some much-needed good news to the art auction world. According to a data analysis from Art Market Research Developments, the number of paintings sold at auction between January and September 2020 was down 20.2% from the same period one year earlier. And while online auctions took on new popularity during the pandemic — the online-exclusive sales at Christie's, Phillips and Sotheby's in the first eight months of 2020 totaled $321 million, versus $94.4 million for all of 2019. The return to in-person auctions is being welcomed in this sector. "People want to be able to inspect what they're buying," said AMRD CEO Sebastian Duthy in an interview with the British magazine World Finance. "Of course, technology finds ways to make it feel like you're actually looking at the real thing and give people confidence that they are buying something of great quality, but nothing beats kicking the tires yourself and having a close look." Read Next: New York Times Column Sells For 0,000 As An NFT Photo courtesy Sotheby's / ArtDigital Studio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohn Cleese Joins NFT Parade With Art AuctionCrash Bandicoot Runs Again In New Mobile Game from King Digital Entertainment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally, But Techs Fall As Treasury Yields Rebound; GM, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) A Smart Long Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can […]

  • Real-estate agents are rethinking decades of advice on pools

    This article is reprinted by permission from The Escape Home , a newsletter for second homeowners and those who want to be. The top keyword search on Zillow last year was … pool. Swimming pool contractors are booked solid.

  • Argo Blockchain And DMG Launch World's First 'Green Bitcoin' Mining Pool

    U.K.-based crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain PLC and Canadian firm DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc will launch the world’s first clean energy Bitcoin mining pool. The mining pool termed “Terra Pool” will be aimed at better managing the impact of Bitcoin mining on the climate. According to a press release, the pool will consist of both DMG and Argo’s hash rate, which will be comprised exclusively of clean energy generated by hydroelectric resources. “In the near-term, Terra Pool will work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy,” said DMG Blockchain, explaining that the goal would be to incentivize cryptocurrency miners to produce Bitcoin in a sustainable and climate-conscious way. Why It Matters: Crypto mining companies have been under scrutiny from climate activists around the world after a recent Cambridge study found that mining Bitcoin uses more electricity than the whole country of Argentina. As Bitcoin’s price continued to soar, however, miners didn’t show any signs of slowing down as the mining hash rate reached an all-time high of 165.96 million terahashes per second (TH/s). The launch of a climate-conscious mining pool would be the first of its kind, and as Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain puts it, creating “the first 'green' Bitcoin mining pool is an important step towards protecting our planet now and for generations to come.” What Else: In line with making mining more environmentally sustainable, the state of Kentucky recently passed two laws that give Bitcoin miners tax breaks on electricity and clean energy incentives. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga.4B Options Expiry Triggers Bitcoin Price RecoveryCathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Value Stock Rotation Isn’t Over—Not by a Long Shot

    The movement away from growth issues continues, as investors play defense in a pricey market. Sectors looking cheap include small-caps, financials, and even energy.

  • Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Marketing Coup

    By embracing bitcoiners, Tesla is likely to make more sales among that crowd even if they pay in fiat. Any extra BTC the carmaker gets is gravy.

  • CleanSpark stock rises after buying nearly 4,800 bitcoin mining rigs, nearly 50 mobile data centers

    Shares of CleanSpark Inc. charged up 2.5% in morning trading Friday, after the energy software company said it was buying 4,778 more Bitmain S19 bitcoin mining rigs, which is expected to deliver an estimated 740 PH/s of additional mining capacity. Separately, the company said it also bought 48 mobile mining data centers to house the rigs. Financial terms of the purchases were not disclosed. The company said it currently operates bitcoin mining rigs capable of processing about 315 PH/s. CleanSpark said 1,298 of the rigs ordered will arrive in the summer of 2021 and the remaining rigs will arrive in 12 equal monthly shipments starting in November 2021. The stock has lost 28.3% year to date but has soared 1,512.2% over the past 12 months. In comparison, bitcoin has run up 82.6% year to date and soared 505.8% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained 49.3% over the past 12 months.

  • Here’s what tax hikes could mean for the stock market as Biden pushes infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is expected to push for tax hikes to partially pay for trillions in infrastructure spending. Here's what stock-market investors should keep in mind.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • US Air Force drone washes up on Florida beach

    The drone was not fitted with weapons and was recovered a few hours after it was discovered

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.