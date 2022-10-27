69-year-old Fort Worth man is accidentally shot in his eye when gun falls, he tells 911

A 69-year-old man was in good condition Thursday after he told a 911 dispatcher that he accidentally shot himself in his eye when his gun fell to a floor in west Fort Worth.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital after the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Fursman Avenue.

The man reported that he was getting his gun, but dropped it and it went off, according to a police log.

The man told authorities he believed the bullet was lodged in his eye.

He was conscious and breathing when authorities and MedStar arrived.

No other injuries were reported.