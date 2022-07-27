69-year-old Georgia man arrested on 14 counts of child molestation, sexual exploitation

A 69-year-old Georgia man was arrested on seven counts of child molestation and another seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Dale Carmack, of Echols County, was arrested Tuesday.

The GBI said it was asked to investigate Carmack in June. Agents searched his home and seized evidence and electronic devices.

Carmack as taken to the Lowndes County jail.

It’s unclear how many victims Carmack is accused of having.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.