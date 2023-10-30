69-year-old kayaking with his wife dies after boat hits tree, Tennessee officials say

A 69-year-old man kayaking with his wife died after his boat hit a tree along a Tennessee river, officials said.

The husband’s kayak flipped over, sending him into the Caney Fork River in DeKalb County. He disappeared under water, sparking a search for him Saturday, Oct. 28, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The missing husband was found dead “in eight feet of water by Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter, less than 100 yards from where the man overturned,” wildlife officials wrote in a news release.

Multiple agencies helped to locate the man’s body before he was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital. An investigation into his drowning death continues, officials said.

The man was identified as Robert Lester of Cannon County, a father and grandfather, according to an obituary posted on the Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home website.

Lester died after he and his wife launched separate kayaks from the Buffalo Valley Boat Ramp in the Silver Point area, roughly 65 miles east of Nashville. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket when his kayak flipped, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wrote in its news release and told McClatchy News in an email.

What to know about drowning deaths

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

