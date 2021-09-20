69-year-old kills woman fighting 72-year-old homeowner during break-in, Ohio police say

A 21-year-old woman who police say broke into a home late Sunday night was shot and killed by a 69-year-old homeowner.

The incident occurred in North Olmsted, a northern Ohio town about 20 miles southwest of Cleveland. Police say the woman broke into the home a little before 11 p.m.

After entering the home, the woman fought with a 72-year-old resident, according to police. The 69-year-old woman who also lives at the residence then fired at alleged intruder, striking her in the abdomen, WOIO reported.

The woman, identified by the TV station as Keyarra Tompkins, died at Fairview General Hospital in Cleveland after suffering the single gunshot wound, police said.

The homeowners did not know Tompkins, WEWS reported.

