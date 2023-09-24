69-year-old man dies in early Sunday morning crash in Howell

HOWELL - A 69-year-old Lakewood man died in a vehicle accident on Route 9 early Sunday morning, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor's office.

At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, Howell police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Aldrich Road. The crash resulted in the death of one of the drivers, a 69-year-old male from Lakewood, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement.

No further details were released Sunday afternoon.

The crash is currently under investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, and the Howell Police Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Monmouth County prosecutor’s office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Officer Michael Silvani at 732-938-4111.

David P. Willis: dwillis@gannettnj.com

