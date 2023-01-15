69-year-old man found slain after missing work, CA cops say. His son is charged

When a 69-year-old Irvine man failed to show up at work, a friend went to the home the man shared with his son to check on him, California police told news outlets.

But the man’s son, who appeared “disheveled,” refused to let his father’s friend inside on Saturday, Jan. 14, Irvine police said in a news release.

Both men called 911 and police found a man dead inside the home, the release said. They arrested Tyler Shipper, 24, on a charge of homicide.

The Los Angeles Times and KTLA, citing police, identified the slain man as Bruce Shipper, Tyler Shipper’s father. The two men shared the home.

Tyler Shipper was not hurt and police are continuing to investigate, the release said. A knife was recovered from the home in the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Madalyne Siebe at 949-724-7098 or msiebe@cityofirvine.org.

Irvine is a city of 309,000 people about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Exotic bird heist at aviary leads to rescue of stolen cockatoo, California cops say

Alert neighbor’s quick thinking leads to human trafficking arrest, Arizona cops say

Body found in submerged car believed to be woman missing over a month, Oregon cops say