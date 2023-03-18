69-year-old man hit, killed while trying to cross DeKalb County street, police searching for suspect

DeKalb County police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross the street late Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, they responded to the 3900 block of Memorial Drive after reports of a person down. Officers found the victim dead lying on the edge of the roadway with injuries from being hit by a car.

During the initial investigation, police learned the victim was likely attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

TRENDING STORIES:

The car involved in the deadly incident fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: