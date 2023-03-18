69-year-old man hit, killed while trying to cross DeKalb County street, police searching for suspect
DeKalb County police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross the street late Friday night.
According to police, they responded to the 3900 block of Memorial Drive after reports of a person down. Officers found the victim dead lying on the edge of the roadway with injuries from being hit by a car.
During the initial investigation, police learned the victim was likely attempting to cross the street when he was hit.
The car involved in the deadly incident fled the scene.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact DeKalb County police.
