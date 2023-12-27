69-year-old man pleads guilty to child molestation

Dec. 27—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks accepted a recommendation from the State and sentenced a 69-year-old man to five years in prison in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 22.

Superior Court records indicate that defendant Juan Antonio Chamorro was initially charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

As part of a negotiated plea deal, prosecutors opted to drop two of the three counts against the defendant.

Chamorro's full sentence for the single count of child molestation spans 10 years, with half of the sentence to be served on probation.

Speaking through an interpreter via videoconference from the Whitfield County Jail, Chamorro told the court that he was a "resident" of the United States.

Public defender Gregory Washington later indicated that Chamorro does have a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

"This is going to have a negative impact on your ability to stay in the country," Judge Wilbanks told the defendant. "I expect that you will be deported, if the federal government does its job."

Chamorro told the court that he still wanted to move forward with the guilty plea.

The sentence also carries a $1,000 fine and a requirement that Chamorro complete 100 hours of community service.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis said the defendant will also have to abide by special sex offender probation conditions, including registering as a sex offender.

"Any violations of any special conditions may result in the balance of his sentence being revoked," she told the court.

Wilbanks told the defendant that he faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the offense.

When asked by Wilbanks if his "mind was free and clear," Chamorro said no because he wasn't able to sleep very well.

"That's why I've been going to the hospital," he said through an interpreter. "They're giving me some pills, the nurse from the hospital ... but I haven't asked what they're for."

Washington told the court he believed Chamorro was "mentally aware and capable" of going forward with the plea.

"The jail is telling me that the only medicine he is receiving is blood pressure medicine," he said.

The hearing lasted nearly half an hour. At several points in the proceedings, Chamorro told the court he did not recall signing particular documents.

"I have memory problems," the defendant said through an interpreter. "The hospital has said I have 20% to 30% loss of memory ... possible dementia, that's what the officer is saying, judge, from the nurse."

Counsel showed the defendant images of the signed forms on a phone.

"I will have him sign a new waiver of Fourth Amendment rights," Washington said. "I believe I have a Spanish copy here at the jail ... I will bring it over to the courthouse."

Antalis noted that the defendant was not eligible for Georgia's First Offender Act due to the nature of the charges.

"The victim's family has been reached out to," she said.

Per Whitfield County Sheriff's Office records, Chamorro was initially arrested for the offense on June 26.