69-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster County, police say

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man reported missing Thursday morning.

Police said Danny K. Squires was last seen leaving his home on Lynwood Drive around 10 a.m. He was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and no shoes or socks.

He was on foot and heading towards the BP gas station located on the same street, according to police.

Police said Squires also frequents the Dollar General store on Lynwood Drive and suffers from memory loss.

He is described as 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has a slim build, a gray beard, and wears glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information about Squires’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

