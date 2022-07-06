A 69-year-old SC woman was strangled and left in an abandoned house, suspect arrested

A 69-year-old Greenville woman found dead in an abandoned house was strangled, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Greenville Police announced Wednesday they have arrested 63-year old Ricky Dick Mccullough, who they described as homeless and a recent acquaintance of Susan Elaine Donald.

Mccullough is charged with murder and criminal sexual assault. The warrant for his arrest says Donald was hit in the face in addition to being strangled.

Donald lived less than a block from where she was found, in a tidy beige three-bedroom home on the same street.

Emergency workers found her body on July 2 and an autopsy was conducted July 4.

Mccullough was in the Greenville County Detention Center after being arrested Tuesday night.