A 69-year-old thought she was eligible to vote. Then police came knocking at 3 a.m.

When the Tallahassee Police Department came to arrest 69-year-old Marsha Ervin for voter fraud, she was asleep.

It was nearly 3 a.m. on Friday when she became the latest Floridian and the first Leon County resident to get arrested following apparent confusion over voter eligibility.

"[Police] knocked on her door, she let them in, they explained they had warrants out for her arrest," said Mutaqee Akbar, her attorney. "She had no idea."

It had been a year since she spoke to an investigator from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued the warrant for her arrest late last month, according to court records.

Until her probation ends in November, she's ineligible to vote. She'd been convicted of aggravated neglect of an elderly person in 2016 and released from prison in 2018.

Despite her ineligibility, court records say she registered to vote in 2020. The government gave her a voter registration card. She proceeded to cast a ballot in that year's general election and the 2022 primary election.

Ervin, who is Black, said she thought she was eligible.

She told the investigator she believed so because "she was told she could when she was released from prison" and local TV news stories that "indicated felons could vote." An investigator obtained documents from the Florida Department of Corrections showing that she wasn't provided any information by the prison indicating whether she could or couldn't vote.

"[Ervin said] she would not have voted if she believed it was against the law because she just got out of prison and had begun probation," records say.

A police report timed her arrest at 2:49 a.m. Friday.

When reached out to for comment, Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Alicia Hill responded, "An officer was proactively searching for wanted people and made contact with Ervin at her residence."

An officer said he was assigned to patrol Tallahassee's northeast district when he went to Ervin's residence "in reference to a wanted person."

"I arrived and made contact with Ervin at the front door of her residence," he wrote in the report. "Ervin was placed under arrest for her warrants. She was placed into double locked handcuffs, searched incident to arrest, and placed into the rear of my marked patrol vehicle."

The warrant for her arrest was signed the Tuesday before.

Akbar said law enforcement on Friday morning was "polite" to Ervin. Still, it came as a shock. And not just because of the early hour.

"She had been on probation for almost the complete [five years], no problems, no issues, about to get off," said Akbar, who is also the president of the NAACP's Tallahassee branch. "[She was] very shocked by the arrest. They showed up at 2 o'clock, 3 'clock in the morning, as if she was a hardened criminal... [like] somebody who might be aggressive."

Akbar said he thought "it's obvious" that none of those the state has gone after for voting ineligibly had "any intent to commit fraud," including his client. He accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration of trying to intimidate Floridians with former felony convictions from voting.

Amendment 4: confusion and controversy

In 2018, voters approved Amendment 4, which aimed to restore voting rights to 1.4 million people barred because of past felony convictions, with the exception of murder or sexual offenses.

Months later, the Legislature passed a bill signed into law by DeSantis to keep hundreds of thousands of felons from becoming eligible to vote until they met all their past legal financial obligations.

Years later, the organization that spearheaded the Amendment 4 campaign accuses the state of working against the resultant rights restoration and failing to help voters determine eligibility. The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition filed a federal lawsuit over the summer.

Just like it never allowed those with felony murder and sex offenses, the amendment never allowed those to vote before completing their felony probation. Still, people are confused about how the laws apply to them.

And, under Florida statute, the onus is on the voter to get it right.

Before the 2022 midterm election, DeSantis announced a batch of arrests of people who voted despite having previous murder or sexual offenses. Most of those arrested were Black, were issued voter registration cards and said they thought they were eligible to vote.

Soon after, the Tampa Bay Times got footage of some of the arrests.

One man, handcuffed, asked: “Voter fraud? Y’all said anybody with a felony could vote, man.”

“Voter fraud?” One woman said to an arresting officer. “I voted, but I ain’t commit no fraud.”

Voting rights advocates say the arrests scared many eligible voters from the polls — especially those with prior convictions and in communities of color.

And, despite the displayed confusion from those arrested, the governor's office told the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida months ago that Florida does not criminally pursue voter fraud cases in which "only a voter’s confusion about Amendment 4 led to a violation of law." The office has not answered questions since about what exactly that means.

In addition to Ervin's case, other arrests have been made this year in Florida. For example, Toye La Rocca, 63, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested for voting while still on probation. She told investigators she voted because she was confused, according to her arrest warrant. She pointed to how she had been issued a voter registration card.

Law enforcement and prosecutor comment

Dana Kelly, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said its Election Crime Unit, which was established last summer, had received more than 1,000 voting violation-related referrals from the Florida Department of State, DeSantis' recently-created Office of Election Crimes and Security and other sources.

Those referrals include allegations of those voting without eligibility, as well as accusations of initiative petition fraud and voting in multiple states.

"To date, the noted referrals have resulted in the felony arrests of 31 individuals from Escambia, Leon, Orange, Hillsborough, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties," Kelly said in an email.

State Attorney Jack Campbell, whose 2nd Judicial Circuit office is handling Ervin's case, said local prosecutors had declined to take up voter fraud cases in the past.

"Each case is decided based on facts and the law," he said. "The law concerning elections is both new and has been very confused, and we are taking that into consideration each time we review [a case].'"

He declined to get into specifics of Ervin's case, saying he didn't want to say something to the media that could influence a jury down the line.

"She's entitled to a fair trial," Campbell said.

Attorney wants charges dropped

Akbar hopes the case doesn't get that far.

He's presented information to the state attorney's office that he says reiterates that his client didn't know she couldn't vote. He hopes the charges are dismissed.

"If they do not dismiss the charges, it's up to [Ervin], but it might be something that we have to put in front of a jury," Akbar said.

That way, Akbar says, they'll see if that jury will believe his client intended to defraud the state, after that same state approved her to vote and allowed her to do so in multiple elections.

Akbar said he'd been told that the reason the state attorney's office had accepted Ervins' case was because of her active probation.

"But I don't think that makes it any different, because she still had the same knowledge, or lack of knowledge, as far as what was required and who was allowed," he said."

The cases of others recently arrested for voter fraud have had inconsistent outcomes, with some yet to be resolved.

As Ervin awaits her day in court, Akbar said she "finds comfort" in the support she's gotten from around the state since her arrest and in the fact that she was allowed to be released on bond.

"She's happy that she was able to get out and that we can fight and address this case," he said.

