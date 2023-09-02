69-year-old Wichita woman killed in alleged road rage murder; teen biker arrested

A 69-year-old woman has been shot to death in an alleged incident of road rage on a Wichita street, and a 19-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The shooting victim, Norma Williams, of Wichita, and her husband were traveling north on Greenwich near Kellogg in a pickup about 9:50 p.m. Friday when they encountered a group of bikers, police said.

“When they reached the intersection a group of motorcycles riding eastbound (on Kellogg) ran the red light and one of the motorcycles driven by Boone struck their vehicle,” police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said in a news release Saturday. “Following the incident, Boone followed the vehicle, ultimately producing a handgun and shooting into the vehicle, which fatally injured Mrs. Williams.”

Williams was riding in the passenger seat of the 2021 Honda Ridgeline truck her husband was driving, Rebolledo said.

He reported one or two motorcycle riders followed them north on Greenwich.

After the shooting, the man pulled into a QuikTrip at Central and Greenwich and called 911.

The motorcyclist fled but was later arrested, Rebolledo said.

Police have arrested Daryon Boone of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder, criminal discharge of firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault, Rebolledo said.

This is the city’s 32nd reported homicide of the year, based on a database kept by The Eagle that uses homicides reported by police. The city had 27 homicides at this time last year.