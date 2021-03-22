69-Year-Old Woman Attacked During Violent Robbery in Daly City

An unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a 69-year-old Asian woman in a Daly City, California neighborhood last week. The footage shows the woman walking along Sierravista and Norwood around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday when a man came running at her, according to ABC's Dion Lim.

A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City. Police are investigating. Several #StopAAPIHate #stopAsianhate rallies taking place throughout the Bay Area this weekend. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Gl8ZSC8blw — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) March 20, 2021

The woman attempted to resist the robber from grabbing her belongings, but the man threw her to the ground. He fled from the scene seconds later. In another footage, the woman starts to wave her arms around to attract attention from anyone nearby.

You can see the woman flailing her arms trying to get someone’s attention @DalyCityPD are investigating. PS: is bill SB82 passed it would make robberies like this w/o a deadly weapon or great bodily harm a misdemeanor. My story tonight. #StopAsianHate #StopAsianHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/a1PmqeFU0r — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 19, 2021

“I’m scared. It’s not safe anymore,” Barbara Standifird, the resident who captured the violent incident from her home surveillance camera, told KRON4. “That’s who they want to target, the weak. They come up from behind them so people have to be careful just walking down the street.” Daly City Police warned residents on Monday of a “street type robbery,” where suspects drive up to their victims — typically a woman walking alone in the city — and snatch their purse or backpacks, before fleeing in a vehicle, the East Bay Times reported. “Robbery incidents have unfortunately happened in the past few days and the majority of the victims are of Asian descent,” Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo said about the recent strong-arm robbery and other similar incidents. “Although, we don’t know for certain if this is a hate crime, I stand firmly and denounce any hate crime or racist actions.” Manalo added the city plans to deploy more security personnel to help prevent more crimes from happening. Authorities are investigating the case and are trying to identify the suspect behind the recent attack. Those who may have information should contact Detective Soyangco at 650-991-8183. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via @DionLimTV

