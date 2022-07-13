69 people shot in Raleigh this year. Police chief to talk 2022 crime this afternoon.

More people have been killed in Raleigh this year than by this time in either of the two previous years, according to homicide data from the Raleigh Police Department.

There have been 24 homicides so far this year, the data requested by by The News & Observer shows.

That’s almost the total of 28 people who were shot and killed in the city during all of 2021, when there were a total of 33 homicides, The N&O has previously reported.

The year-to-date homicide data is also higher than the 17 victims during the same time period in 2021 and 14 victims in 2020.

Including non-fatal shootings, a total of 69 people were shot in Raleigh, Lt. Jason Borneo said in an email.

Nearly half of this year’s 24 homicides — 11 homicides — have been cleared by arrest, police, Lt. Borneo said.

“Please note that homicide investigations take time, and our clearance rate average between 2012 and 2021 is 91.5%. In 2021, we cleared 97% of our homicide cases,” he said in the email.

With 120 vacancies, staffing remains a concern, but the department is increasing recruitment efforts, he said. A class of officers recently graduated and is in field training, and another class will begin in October.

Raleigh police chief to hold news conference

Police Chief Estella Patterson will release second-quarter crime statistics spanning from April to June in a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the department’s Southwest District located at 601 Hutton St.

Patterson will also speak on increasing “community engagement and collaboration,” according to the department.

Last year deadly for Raleigh shootings

Raleigh saw a significant rise in gun violence in 2021, where there were 499 aggravated assaults involving guns, Patterson previously told the Raleigh City Council.

That was a 35% increase from 2020 and a 74% increase from 2019.

Twenty-eight people were fatally shot, the majority of the city’s reported homicides last year, according to the police chief.

Another 131 people were shot and survived, compared to 105 in 2020 and 99 in 2019.

Last year in Raleigh, 463 people were assaulted with a gun — 32% more than in 2020 and 62% more than in 2019.